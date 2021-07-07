BOSTON (WHDH) - The heat and humidity is sticking around Wednesday, along with the possibility of isolated storms.

A heat advisory is slated to remain in effect until 7 p.m. for parts of Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Bristol, Plymouth, Worcester, Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties.

People are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun.

Scattered storms are projected to move through the Bay State in the late afternoon.

High temperatures are expected to reach into the upper 80s and low 90s, but will fall into the 70s on Thursday.

Mainly dry pool and beach day overall, just keep a heads up for a pop-up thunderstorm this afternoon. Isolated to scattered storms mid afternoon-early evening. pic.twitter.com/3HpOJ5SkTZ — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 7, 2021

