BOSTON (WHDH) - A heat advisory remains in place for the majority of Massachusetts as high temperatures and humidity sticks around.

The advisory went into effect Monday for all of the Bay State, excluding Cape Cod and the Islands, and is slated to end at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid- to high 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the heat index reaching between 98 and 104 degrees.

7NEWS Meteorologist Josh Wurster said that Tuesday marked one of the four hottest days ever recorded in June.

Top 10 hottest June day EVER in Boston and the day isn't over yet….

Local doctors urged people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun.

“I think water is great. I think sports drinks are fine,” said Dr. Matthew Mostofi, of Tufts Medical Center.

Mostofi also urged the public to check on those in need.

“If you know the elderly neighbor lives next door, it would be nice to check on them,” Mostofi said.

A cooler pattern is on tap heading into the holiday weekend, bringing with it shower chances.

