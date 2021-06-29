BOSTON (WHDH) - A heat advisory remains in place for the majority of Massachusetts as high temperatures and humidity sticks around.

The advisory went into effect Monday for all of the Bay State, excluding Cape Cod and the Islands, and is slated to end at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid- to high 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the heat index reaching between 98 and 104 degrees.

People are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun.

A cooler pattern is on tap heading into the holiday weekend, bringing with it shower chances.

