BOSTON (WHDH) - Health experts are reminding the public of the dangers the heat can bring as high temperatures and humidity move into the Bay State over the next several days.

Temperatures are projected to reach into the low to high 90s Wednesday through Saturday, which would clinch the state’s third heat wave of the year.

RELATED: Heat advisory, excessive heat watch issued for parts of Mass. as temps reach into 90s over next several days

Brigham and Women’s Hospital Dr. Andrew Eyre wants people to be on the lookout for symptoms of overheating.

“I think it’s a common misconception that the heat is uncomfortable but I think it’s also important to note that the heat can be dangerous,” he said.

Symptoms including headaches, nausea, and cramps are all signs of heat-related injuries.

“And especially when you get to the point that you’re confused or having a tough time functioning, that’s a sign that’s really on the more dangerous side of the spectrum of heat-related injuries,” Eyre said.

He added that humidity will only make it harder for someone’s body to adapt to the heat.

People most at risk of overheating over the next few days include the elderly, people with chronic health conditions, and those who do not have air conditioning, according to Eyre.

“Those are the folks that we should all be really looking out for,” he said.

Eyre recommends that people check on those at-risk regularly and to help out if they can.

The public is also reminded to not leave their children or pets in a parked car.

In addition, those wearing a mask outside should find time and a safe space to take off their face covering and let themselves breathe fully.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)