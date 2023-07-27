BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency in the city Thursday and Friday, when high temperatures will reach into the 90s and the heat index is expected to reach the mid-90s to 100 degrees. A heat advisory has been issued through Saturday.

“This summer is an opportunity for Boston residents to have fun and stay active together—but this is only possible when our community comes together to take necessary precautions to stay safe from extreme heat,” Wu said in a statement. “Heat waves can endanger anyone, regardless of age or health, and it is critical for everyone to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity when possible and wear plenty of sunscreen. The City is here to support residents through a variety of programming, and I urge anyone with questions to call 311 for assistance in keeping protected against the heat.”

Cooling centers will be open at 15 Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and tomorrow.

A full list of centers can be found at boston.gov/heat. Additionally, 64 splash pads will be open at parks and playgrounds throughout the City. Select indoor BCYF pools and the outdoor BCYF Mirabella Pool in the North End are open. Visitors to the BCYF Mirabella Pool can find swim session times here. Registration for times to swim at BCYF’s indoor pools can be found at this link.

