Heat emergency in effect, cooling centers open as brutal heat bears down on Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh declared a citywide heat emergency on Thursday ahead of what’s expected to be a brutally hot weekend across the Bay State.

Temperatures in the city could near 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday with “feels like” temperatures topping out at 112 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Almost all of Massachusetts, including Suffolk County, is under an excessive heat warning through Sunday night.

“When they tell you we’re going to get to 110, 112 degrees outside tomorrow, that’s hot,” Walsh told 7NEWS. “If you can stay in, stay in. Stay cool, drink plenty of water, check on your neighbors.”

Boston EMS will be on high alert, monitoring for any emergency situations that may arise.

Experts recommend wearing loose-fitting clothing, drinking plenty of water, keeping in the shade, or just stay inside altogether.

Anyone suffering from symptoms of heat-related illnesses is urged to report them immediately.

Cooling centers will open at Boston Centers for Youth & Families locations in all of the city’s neighborhoods. Residents can call 211 to find a nearby center.

Residents will be permitted to swim at the city’s public pools free of charge during normal operating hours.

Soccer fans attending Sunday’s Liverpool game at Fenway Park will be allowed to bring water inside the stadium. Misting stations will be running and extra medical teams will be at the ready.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency shared the feeling tips on how to beat the heat:

Ways to #BeatTheHeat:

-Stay hydrated 💦

-Rest in the shade 🌳

-Report heat symptoms early 🚑

-Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle 👶🐶

-Check on neighbors 🏡

For a full list of cooling centers, click here.

