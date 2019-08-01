Heat likely to blame for deaths of at least 100 fish in Charles River

BOSTON (WHDH) - The recent heatwave that gripped the region is likely to blame for the deaths of at least 100 fish in the Charles River.

A Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection emergency response team found dozens of dead fish after being called to a section of the river near Constitution Marina in Charlestown on Wednesday, officials said.

“We did not observe any spills or sheens on the water that may have led to the fish kill,” the agency said in a statement. “Our opinion was that the water temperatures were high and caused a reduction of dissolved oxygen in the water and that killed the fish.”

Officials say fish deaths often occur in the summer when temperatures climb into the 90s for an extended period of time.

The Massachusetts Fish and Game Department has been notified.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)