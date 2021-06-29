High heat continues today as temperatures are set to soar once again. A day after tying a record of 97 in Boston yesterday, we’ll likely cruise by that and top off around 98-99 in Boston this afternoon, close to the record of 99. While the heat is high, the humidity remains up there too with dew points running in the 70s. The combination of the heat and humidity will make it feel oppressively hot again with the heat index pushing 100-105. A heat advisory is once again in place. While a spot shower or thunderstorm sprouts up late this afternoon, rain chances are limited as only 10-20% of us catch some drops.







Tomorrow, we’ll close the books on the month of June, hazy, hot and humid again. Highs reach the mid to upper 90s again with a heat index of over 100 again. Storms are more widespread tomorrow afternoon with some late-day storms likely strong to locally severe. The risk for damaging gusts and hail in the strongest storms is there, so we’ll keep a close eye on the radar. Most of your pool/beach day is still storm free, just keep an eye to the sky mid to late afternoon on. June 2021 will finish as the hottest June on record in Boston, eclipsing the hot June of 1976.





Warmth and humidity lingering into Thursday, and while we’ll fall just shy of 90, there will be plenty of heat and humidity still to fuel showers and storms in the afternoon/evening. They’ll likely be widespread with localized downpours. Showers and storms are in and out Friday into Saturday as temps crash back into the 60s and 70s. Thursday afternoon – Friday will likely put down 1-2″ of rain for much of the area.



We’ll keep an eye on the weekend forecast, but right now, Friday – Saturday look more unsettled than Sunday – Monday. While it won’t be hot, temps trend back into the 70s Sunday and near 80 Monday.