Today starts a heat wave for some us! Temperatures will be hot inland near 90. Highs will be near 80 for the Cape. We’ll see a lot of sunshine, and it will feel muggy.

Temperatures climb a bit more inland tomorrow.

The peak of the heat is Wednesday. Humidity will come up as well.

Most of the week is dry. A front will come through around Thursday and bring the chance for storms. It’s still a low-end chance.

Behind that front, temperatures will be closer to average on Friday, and it will be less humid.



-Meteorologist Melanie Black