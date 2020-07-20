Heat wave leaves many looking for ways to safely beat the heat

BOSTON (WHDH) - A dip in the cool New England water provided some relief from the season’s first heat wave Monday.

The city reached 90 degrees before 2 p.m., according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez.

A heat wave is defined as three or more days of 90-degree or higher temperatures.

Boston hit 91 degrees on Saturday and 95 degrees on Sunday.

Though scenes of beaches packed towel to towel over the weekend kept some from heading to the beach or city cooling centers.

“Since I saw everyone out I felt a little bit comfortable,” Shamika Welch said.

Despite a few COVID caution signs, Bostonians looking to beat the heat hit the fountains.

“The kids love it, they enjoy it all the time,” Kafa Belguendouz said. “We’ve been here over two hours and they still want to play, they don’t want to leave.”

Those visiting the city said this sweltering weather was something they hadn’t expected.

Despite the discomfort, many still said they appreciate the heat. To them, it reminds them that there’s still reason to be out and about this Summer.

“It’s almost over,” Belguendouz said. “It feels like the year has gone by quicker and we haven’t done anything yet.”

The heat emergency will expire at midnight Monday though, sweltering temperatures are expected to stick around for a little while longer.

