Heat wave sends people flocking to beaches, health officials warn of COVID spread

BOSTON (WHDH) - A dip in the cool New England water provided some relief from the season’s first heatwave Monday.

On the third straight day of scorching temperatures, local EMTs are warning people that the symptoms of heatstroke and COVID-19 are often very similar.

Beachgoers at Carson Beach had plenty of room to social distance Monday but, it was a different story over the weekend with crowds of people flocking to the shore.

“On Saturday I went to Nantucket and everybody was in groups, over here at M Street it seems a lot emptier its also cooler today,” Angela Roan said.

Boston Tammie Eno resident said, “I totally avoided it. I saw it on the news and I find it not good that people are too close together.”

The city reached 90 degrees before 2 p.m., according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez.

A heatwave is defined as three or more days of 90-degree or higher temperatures.

Boston hit 91 degrees on Saturday and 95 degrees on Sunday.

Cooling centers were open and those in charge screened visitors for coronavirus.

As people continue to seek relief in the water, Boston EMS said that they were forced to don full isolation gear 60 of their roughly 350 calls yesterday because the symptoms of heatstroke and COVID-19 are so similar.

