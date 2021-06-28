High heat and high humidity will be the theme over the next few days as temperatures soar into the 90s and with the humidity, will feel more like 100+ for many. The combination of the high heat and high humidity has prompted a heat advisory to be in place for today, tomorrow and Wednesday as the day to day changes won’t be much. The thunder threat is low the next few days too with just an isolated storms tomorrow and Wednesday. Bottom line… good pool and beach days ahead. If you do have to work outside, take breaks and drink plenty of water.







We’ll likely be just a degree or two shy of a record in Boston the next few days.





The forecast turns more unsettled and cooler to end the week and head into the weekend. We’ll keep an eye out for the weekend as it’ll be important to note where and area of low pressure gets stuck. If it’s far enough southwest of us, it’ll be cooler but mainly dry here. If that low is closer to use, then showers would accompany the cooler air.