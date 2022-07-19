After the majority of the summer has been chalked full off nice weather and comfortable humidity, we’ll really start to dial up the heat over the next several days. At times, we’ll add in some high humidity too. Bottom line, expect some hot, and at times uncomfortable, summer weather ahead from now, through the weekend. Many towns and cities will crack 90 degrees over the next 6 days, marking a heat wave for many (3 days+ in a row of 90+).



Highs today push into the low 90s. Overall, it’s not too bad for a hot day as dew points drop into the upper 50s and westerly breezes gust around 20-25mph, which helps take the edge off the heat. Good pool or beach day for sure. Just be careful of some high waves and risk of rip currents, especially along the south shores of the Islands.



Add in a bit more humidity tomorrow and highs in the mid 90s, and it’ll be uncomfortable in the afternoon. A heat advisory is in place for many as the heat index will push into the 95-100 range. Drink plenty of water and take breaks if you have to work outside.



The humidity is sky high Thursday, and that’ll fuel some scattered afternoon storms as temps reach the low to mid 90s and dew points push past 70. Some of those storms could be locally strong to severe.

Behind the storms Thursday, we’ll dry out in terms of lowering the humidity Friday, but still stay hot, with temps in the low 90s. The low to mid 90s stick around right through the weekend, before more seasonable 80s press back in next week.

