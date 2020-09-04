Heath officials announce fourth human case of EEE in Mass.

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials have announced a woman in her 60s as the state’s fourth human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis on Friday.

The woman was exposed to the virus infection while in Plymouth County, according to health officials. The EEE risk level has been raised to high for that area.

As of now four areas are at critical risk for EEE, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Ten are at high risk and 18 remain at moderate risk level for the virus.

Health officials said most EEE transmission occurs before mid-September and mosquito populations are currently on the decline. Last year there were 12 human cases and 6 deaths linked to the virus.

