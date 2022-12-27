WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say heating equipment is likely to be the cause behind a fire in Wayland Monday afternoon.

The homeowners said they smelled smoke and found flames in the attic, so they grabbed their children and got out.

Because of the damage, the family now has to find another place to stay.

Firefighters say there was a fire at the same home five years ago.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)