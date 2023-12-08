Wilmington Police responded to a bad crash near Andover Street Friday morning.

The driver of the crashed vehicle had led officers on a chase earlier, but police said they’d ended their pursuit prior to the accident.

Heavy damage could be seen on the passenger side of the vehicle; the airbag was deployed.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox