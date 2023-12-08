Wilmington Police responded to a bad crash near Andover Street Friday morning.

The driver of the crashed vehicle had led officers on a chase earlier, but police said they’d ended their pursuit prior to the accident.

Heavy damage could be seen on the passenger side of the vehicle; the airbag was deployed.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

