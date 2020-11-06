MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Morning commuters are dealing with heavy delays on Interstate 495 in Marlborough as state police investigate a head-on collision.
The crash happened on the southbound side of the highway just south of exit 24, according to state police.
There were no life-threatening injuries reported.
Traffic is backed up to Interstate 290.
Crews are working to clean the debris from the roadway.
All lanes are expected to be reopened soon.
Debris is almost cleared by @MassDOT at the #Marlboro crash on I-495 SB. All lanes will be open momentarily. #MAtraffic https://t.co/UgfhCk1dTh pic.twitter.com/hmeIymNO9S
— Dustin Fitch (@DustinGFitch) November 6, 2020
