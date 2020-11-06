MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Morning commuters are dealing with heavy delays on Interstate 495 in Marlborough as state police investigate a head-on collision.

The crash happened on the southbound side of the highway just south of exit 24, according to state police.

There were no life-threatening injuries reported.

Traffic is backed up to Interstate 290.

Crews are working to clean the debris from the roadway.

All lanes are expected to be reopened soon.

