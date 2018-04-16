BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Marathon is always a daunting event, but a messy forecast will make for a particularly challenging course for the runners.

Athletes from across the country and around the world fueled up at a pre-race dinner Sunday night with heavy downpours and whipping winds in mind.

“It’s the best race in the world. The Boston Marathon is really fun; I’m super excited,” exclaimed Holly Ream, a runner from Ohio.

The 26.2 mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston will be met with rain showers.

Pretty rough Marathon Monday Forecast! Best of luck to the runners!!! #7News pic.twitter.com/ve3NMVoiEG — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) April 16, 2018

The Boston Red Sox already postponed their traditional Patriots’ Day game.

The temperatures won’t get above the low 40’s Monday, as runners deal with a headwind the entire race.

“I’m pretty psyched. It’s gonna be fun. I’m worried about the wind, but I think it’ll be a good race,” said Matthew Gonnella, a runner from New York.

Boston Marathon champion Meb Keflezighi had some advice for the thousands braving the marathon.

“Dance in the rain. Have fun. You’re going to get wet. Enjoy each other’s camaraderie. Getting together; finishing strong,” he said.

Security will be tight during the day. Authorities said that they are not risking anything when it comes to the 122nd Boston Marathon, even though there are no known threats.

“It’s the best marathon in the world. You’re all in it by qualifying so, we got a great department out there keeping you safe. Enjoy the whole day. Get a good night’s sleep. See you in the morning. Good luck everybody,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Evans during the pre-race dinner.

The marathon kicks off around 8:40 a.m.

