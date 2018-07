FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A bus caught fire in Cape Cod on Saturday afternoon.

Falmouth Police posted a video to their Facebook page that showed clouds of smoke and huge flames protruding from the vehicle parked in a Steamship Authority lot.

The fire appears to have damaged several cars in the vicinity.

No injuries have been reported, police say.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)