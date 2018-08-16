BOSTON (WHDH) - A three-alarm fire in Roxbury caused about a million dollars worth of damage to a single-family home Thursday morning.

Crews responding to the three-story house on Linwood Street around 5:20 a.m. noticed a heavy fire showing from the third floor and roof of the building, according to Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn.

Two people self-extricated and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters put holes in the roof to ventilate the flames as they worked to knock down the blaze.

They also searched around the home for possible victims but had to be pulled out due to dangerous conditions, Finn said.

“The conditions inside the building were a lot of belongings inside the building, so we’re concerned about that,” he added. “That’s why we want to make sure we go through the building extensively to make sure there’s not any victims inside the building.”

The home had been identified as a dangerous building in the past, according to Finn.

Boston police are diverting traffic in the area as officials investigate the cause of the fire.

Secondary searches complete. All residents safely evacuated. Companies making up. @EversourceMA @BOSTON_WATER on scene. Avoid this area due to traffic. @bostonpolice have traffic diverted. pic.twitter.com/XUg626BPyh — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 16, 2018

Response to 6 Linwood Sq. Roxbury at approx. 5:20 am for a report of a building Fire. Heavy fire on arrival. 2nd & 3rd Alarm ordered. This is an occupied 3 story brownstone. @BOSTON_EMS @bostonpolice on scene. pic.twitter.com/AokeYuIPJu — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 16, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)