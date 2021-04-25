Heavy fire tears through Hyannis hotel

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire that tore through a Hyannis hotel Sunday, but no one was injured in the blaze, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze at the Hyannis Harbor Hotel on Ocean Street found fire had traveled from the first floor up to the attic in a section of the hotel, officials said. The roof caved in as gusts of wind whipped up the flames.

Everyone was evacuated safely and the fire was isolated to one section of the hotel, firefighters said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

