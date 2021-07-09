Heavy flooding left cars stuck underneath a bridge in Darien, Connecticut amid Tropical Storm Elsa on Friday morning.

Post Road has been closed at Tokeneke Road in the area of Interstate 95 exit 11 due to the flooding, Darien police said.

One person could be seen sitting on the roof of their car that had become stuck in the flood waters.

Elsa is moving through the region, bringing with it torrential downpours and strong winds.

Post Rd closed at Tokeneke Rd and in the area of I-95 exit 11 due to heavy flooding. Please do not attempt to drive through flooded areas. pic.twitter.com/d7r92xqCKA — Darien Police (@DarienPD) July 9, 2021

