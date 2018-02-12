Heavy hearts fill Needham H.S. after 2 students hit, killed by car

NEEDHAM, MA (WHDH) — Students and staff will return to Needham High School with heavy hearts after two teens died following a pedestrian crash.

Talia Newfield, 16 of Needham, and Adrienne Garrido, 17 of Needham, suffered significant injuries as a result of the crash and were transported to the hospital, according the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.

Newfield died at the hospital Saturday night and Garrido died at the hospital on Sunday.

“With a loss like this there’s no normal, so we’re not anticipating tomorrow being like any other day by any stretch. We will be providing support throughout the day tomorrow for our students and staff,” said Aaron Sicotte, Needham High School’s principal, on Sunday.

Friends and loved created a memorial for Newfield and Garrido in the area of Webster and Holland streets where the crash happened.

No charges have been filed at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)