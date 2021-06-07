WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Schools across Massachusetts released students early Monday after 90-degree heat turned old classrooms into ovens.

Lexington, Wellesley and Worcester all sent students home after half days on Monday. Water fountains at schools have been shut off due to COVID-19 restrictions, and Worcester Superintendent Maureen Binienda said her district’s century-old buildings were “heating up all weekend.”

Students and parents said they were glad schools let out early.

“If you’re wearing a T-shirt and shorts, it’s still hot. You’re not cooling down,” said Worcester student Rachel Glavin.

“I think it’s a good decision,” said parent Angel Reyes, who was at the beach with his two kindergarten-age sons. “To beat the heat you got to be in the water.”

