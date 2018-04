NASHVILLE, TN (WHDH) — A heavy load truck slammed into a bridge in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday afternoon.

The load that the truck was carrying did not make it under the overpass.

Police said the damage done to the bridge could cost up to $4 million to repair.

No injuries were reported.

