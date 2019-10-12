Heavy police presence as investigation unfolds outside Pelham, NH church

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Law enforcement officials from across the region converged on a church in Pelham, New Hampshire on Saturday.

Police officers, ambulances, and other emergency response vehicles could be seen gathered in the parking lot of the New England Pentecostal Church on Bridge Street.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)