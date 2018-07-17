WORCESTER (WHDH) - Flood water filled up the street in Worcester Tuesday evening, wrecking cars and pouring into homes.

Authorities rescued six people from inside flooded cars, but no one was injured.

One driver, Behram Khalid, said he was driving home when his car became stuck and stopped.

Worcester resident Orlando Ortiz said he’s been through this kind of weather before – he moved his car to higher ground before the storm came through. The home he has owned for years took on several feet of water.

Other areas of Worcester were also hit hard. Public works crews repaired four manholes after the water pressure underneath caused the covers to blow off.

As the water finally began to drain Tuesday night, families began the process of cleaning up and clearing out the street drains before the next storm comes their way.

