NEW YORK (CNN) – When it rains in New York City – it also rains underground.

Videos surfaced on social media Monday after April showers caused waterfalls to pour down on subway platforms.

Even with the heavy rain, people needed to get where they were going and trudged on through the water.

Train services continued despite the conditions.

