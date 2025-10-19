While the rest of your Sunday will remain quiet, Monday morning we’ll be kicking off the new work week with downpours and gusty winds.

First, overnight ahead of the rain, clouds and wind will be on the rise.

The rain will push into western Massachusetts early in the morning, however in central Massachusetts, the downpours will arrive between 6 and 7 a.m. and will continue there until noon.

For Boston and elsewhere in eastern Massachusetts, the rain won’t move in until after 9 a.m. The rain will be slow to move east because the axis of rain is from the south to the north, moving in a north-northeasterly direction.

The heaviest of the rain will be in Boston around 10 a.m. to noon. The rainfall rates may be heavy enough to lead to some nuisance poor-drainage flooding, so take it slow on the roads.

Most of us dry out by the early afternoon, but rain could linger into far northeastern Massachusetts and on the Cape and the islands into the late afternoon.

Highs will reach the mid 60s but that’ll happen in the morning with temperatures dropping as the day goes on.

With the heavy rain will be some strong winds, too. Make sure to bring a raincoat and rainboots with you, rather than an umbrella. Wind gusts could top 30-40 mph with the line of rain. There may be a few rumbles of thunder, too.

The rest of Monday, still breezy with an isolated shower chance.

Tuesday will be bright and a nice break day between the first and second round of rain. Morning lows will be in the 40s with highs in the mid 60s.

We’re tracking more rain and wind for Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Thursday: near 60 degrees with a low-end chance for a spot shower. Friday and Saturday will be partly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday late in the day, another chance for rain.

Stay tuned!