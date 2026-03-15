Happy Sunday! We got a break from the wind today, but it will be back on Monday with many waves of heavy rain.

Heavy rain will be out there right off the bat for the morning commute. Temperatures will start in the 40s and top off near 60 degrees in the afternoon. There will be light rain with many pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall. While it won’t be raining every second of the day, the rain will comes in waves throughout the majority of the day.

Watch out for street and poor-drainage flooding, especially for the evening commute. The rain will continue overnight into Tuesday morning, and will add up to 1 to 4 inches by the time all is said and done.

It takes a few days for all that rain, and additional snowmelt, to make its way to area rivers, so they may continue to rise and might flood as the week progresses. This is something we’ll be watching closely.

There is also a wind component with this storm.

The strongest winds will target eastern Massachusetts where they could gust up to 60 mph. For central Massachusetts, expect up to 50 mph wind gusts.

This could lead to some tree damage and a few power outages, too. It will be windy all of Monday, so I wouldn’t even attempt using an umbrella, but the wind will peak late Monday night.

Tuesday for St. Patrick’s Day will be better but still windy. Skies will become partly sunny quickly with temperatures in the 40s. Wednesday will be cold! Near 20 degrees in the morning with highs in the upper 30s. Thursday, partly sunny with lows in the low 20s and highs in the mid 40s. Friday: near 50 in the afternoon. We’re tracking the chance for some unsettled weather next weekend. Stay tuned!