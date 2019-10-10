Heavy rain, strong winds accompany Bay State’s first nor’easter of the season

BOSTON (WHDH) - The first nor’easter of the season is bringing with it heavy rain and strong winds to the Bay State.

Light rain began making its way northward on Wednesday morning, with the storm gathering intensity throughout the day, according to 7NEWS meteorologist Josh Wurster.

Periods of prolonged, heavy rain and strong wind will continue throughout Thursday and Friday.

Parts of Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, Plymouth and Bristol counties are under a flood watch through Friday morning.

A coastal flood warning has been issued for part of Nantucket from Thursday to Friday, while parts of Barnstable, Dukes, Plymouth, Norfolk, Suffolk and Nantucket are under a coastal flood advisory during the same time period.

Southeastern Massachusetts can expect three to five inches of rain by the end of the storm.

Metro Boston will receive about one to three inches of rain.

The rest of the Bay State could get one inch or less.

Winds began to ramp up Wednesday evening and into the overnight hours, Wurster said.

Cape Cod and the Islands are under a high wind warning until 6 a.m. Friday as winds are expected to be between 30 and 40 mph, with gusts reaching up to 60 mph.

A wind advisory has been issued for part of Southeastern Massachusetts and the coastline during the same time period, with winds projected between 25 and 35 mph and gusts reaching up to 50 mph.

