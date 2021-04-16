Heavy rain, up to 8 inches of snow for some as spring storm moves through Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Some Bay State residents may need to break out their shovels when they wake up on Friday morning as a storm packing snow, heavy rain, and wind moves through.

RELATED: Track the spring storm on interactive radar

Rain showers moved in Thursday afternoon and later transitioned to heavy, wet snow in Central and Western Massachusetts.

Some communities in Berkshire, Franklin, and Hampshire counties could get 4 to 8 inches of snow, while other areas of Western Massachusetts and Worcester County may see a coating to 4 inches of snow.

The higher the terrain, the higher the totals. Limited snow accumulations inside 495. West of 190 in Worcester County will see the highest totals. pic.twitter.com/jfquDsYoTk — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) April 16, 2021

A winter storm warning is in effect for Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex, Northern Berkshire, Western Franklin, and Western Hampshire counties.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Southern Berkshire, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampshire, and Western Hampden counties.

Eastern Massachusetts is expected to see mostly rain that could become heavy at times, with winds on the coastline reaching 30 to 45 mph. Eastern Essex County is under a wind advisory.

Heaviest rain and snow are this morning into the midday hours. Between 95 and 495, heaviest burst of precip will have snow mixed in at times this morning. All snow for the Worcester Hills. pic.twitter.com/mm2qta32pF — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) April 16, 2021

Temperatures aren’t expected to climb out of the low 40s as the storm moves through.

Precipitation will become less intense by Friday afternoon but scattered rain showers will linger through Saturday morning.

Strong winds develop through the day. Gusts to 50mph+ across Cape Ann midday/afternoon pic.twitter.com/NfSkWw4n2l — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) April 16, 2021

Precip not as intense this afternoon, scattered rain and snow showers still leftover. Not much more accumulating snow after Noon. pic.twitter.com/gKcTLUSWwJ — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) April 16, 2021

For the latest forecast, visit the 7NEWS Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)