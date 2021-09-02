DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Remnants of Ida brought whipping winds and heavy rain to Massachusetts, downing trees and causing severe flooding in several communities.

Flooding on major roadways disrupted the morning commute.

An on-ramp to Storrow Drive from Massachusetts Avenue shut down due to a flooded underpass. A car was left stranded in that floodwater.

In Falmouth, another vehicle was left partially submerged on Main Street after the roadway turned into what looked like a river.

A delivery truck also got stuck in floodwater on Grafton Street in Worcester.

Drivers could be seen traveling cautiously throughout the state as the heavy rain led to poor visibility and wet roads.

A downed tree landed in the driveway of a residence in Dennis with half of the splintered tree falling on top of a car.

Power lines and trees were also knocked down in Duxbury and Upton.

