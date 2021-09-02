DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Remnants of Ida are bringing whipping winds and heavy rain to Massachusetts, downing trees and causing severe flooding in several communities.

A downed tree landed in the driveway of a residence in Dennis with half of the splintered tree falling on top of a car.

Another fallen tree in town had blocked an entire road.

Crews are at the scene working to clear the debris.

Flooding on major roadways is disrupting the morning commute.

An on-ramp to Storrow Drive from Massachusetts Avenue has been shut down due to a flooded underpass.

A car has been stranded in that floodwater.

In Falmouth, another vehicle was left partially submerged on Main Street after the roadway turned into what looked like a river.

Worcester is also dealing with flooded streets but the rain has since moved out of that area.

Drivers could be seen traveling cautiously throughout the state as the heavy rain led to poor visibility and wet roads.

