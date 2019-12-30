Heavy rains lead to flooding, lane closures, traffic backups on Mass. Pike

BOSTON (WHDH) - A round of torrential downpours prompted lane closures on the Massachusetts Turnpike Monday night.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, lane closures have been put into effect on both sides of the pike near Commonwealth Avenue overpass due to flood concerns.

Crews are working to clear the roadway with pumps.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

