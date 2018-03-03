Heavy rains, wind bring coastal flooding to Hull

HULL, MA (WHDH) - The town of Hull was pummeled Friday by a powerful nor’easter bringing fierce winds and heavy rain that caused serious coastal flooding.

“This is real, this is a life and death type storm,” said Domenico Sestito of the Hull Board of Selectmen. “We’ve had a lot of bad storms, but this storm is unique.”

As the high tide rolled in, roads quickly became impassable, with 2-3 feet of water flooding roads, cars, and some homes.

Hull fire officials responded to about a dozen rescues, and the fire chief urged people to stay off the roads.

In nearby Duxbury, a state of emergency was issued. All town roads were closed after severe flooding, downed wires, and several downed trees.

Water receded after the first high tide, but officials say subsequent high tides have them concerned.

