Heavy snow blankets streets, sidewalks in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Flakes swirling through Worcester created slick driving conditions throughout the morning.

The heavy snow began ramping up around 5 a.m., with many roads and sidewalks blanketed.

Plows worked tirelessly to keep the streets clear as some drivers ventured out into the storm.

The snow banks began to build up, standing a couple of feet tall.

A parking ban has been implemented in the city.

About seven inches of snow had fallen as of 5 a.m.

