BOSTON (WHDH) - Heavy snow caused a chain reaction car crash that left the front stairs of one Dorchester home and multiple vehicles damaged.

An unknown car traveling down Harvard Street just before 12:30 a.m. spun out of control and hit another vehicle, a spokesperson for Boston police said.

The impact reportedly caused the second vehicle to spin several times before hitting two other cars.

It came to a rest by the front stairs of a home, which sustained damage.

No injuries were reported.

The house is being inspected for any structural issues.

