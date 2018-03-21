Heavy snow, high winds for some as 4th March nor’easter arrives

BOSTON (WHDH) - It may officially be spring, but Massachusetts is bracing for another round of winter weather on Wednesday.

March’s fourth nor’easter is expected to move in Wednesday afternoon and persist into Thursday morning before tapering off, prompting weather warnings across the state.

Several counties are under a winter storm warning, including Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Worcester, Suffolk, Western Norfolk, Western Plymouth, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Barnstable and Duke suntil 8 a.m. Thursday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for several other counties, including Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Western Essex, Eastern Hampden, Western Hampden and Southern Berkshire.

Most of Massachusetts – including Boston, the North Shore, Worcester County, the South Coast and part of Cape Cod – will see 3 to 6 inches of snow.

The South Shore, Bristol County and part of Plymouth County, including New Bedford and Fall River, is expected to be hit hardest, with up to 10 inches of snow possible.

Points along the New Hampshire line and areas north of Worcester will see 1 to 3 inches of snow. The outermost points on the Cape will also receive 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Snowfall along the coast will be wet and heavy, while snowfall inland will be lighter and drier.

The storm will lead to difficult travel, with the worst driving conditions happening Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.

Coastal flooding is also a concern with Thursday morning’s high tide.

A flood watch has been issued Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Plymouth and Nantucket. Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk and Suffolk are under a coastal flood advisory.

The coast, Cape Cod and the Islands could receive strong wind gusts of up to 60 mph. This could lead to scattered power outages. A high wind warning is in effect. A wind advisory is in effect for the coast due to the possibility for gusts of up to 50 mph.

