Heavy snow leads to car crashes, slow drives across Mass.

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Saturday’s storm slowed traffic on state highways and led to numerous accidents as crews worked to clear the streets of snow.

A Department of Transportation spokesperson said the agency sent more than 1,800 pieces of snow-removal equipment out to deal with a nor’easter that blanked roads across the state, including I-90.

There were numerous crashes and spinouts during the storm, and state police reduced the speed limit to 45 mph between Exit 3 and Worcester. But some drivers went even slower because of the poor conditions.

“Oh it’s horrible. I’ve been going about 40 on the highway, staying in the right lane,” said Joey Lyons.

“It’s definitely really slippery, it’s hard,” said Kyra Muttilainen. “It’s definitely really slippery, it’s hard there’s like rain and snow, so the combination is crazy… But as long as you drive slow it’s not too bad.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)