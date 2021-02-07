Heavy snow leads to dangerous driving conditions in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Sunday’s heavy snow led to treacherous driving conditions, with a plow driving into a car dealership in Framingham.

The plow hit the side of the building, but no one was injured. Business owner Diego Gomes said the storm coming on top of last week’s heavy snowfall made driving difficult.

“We had snow a couple days ago so we haven’t had the chance to take a breath yet … be very careful if you’re planning to drive,” Gomes said.

