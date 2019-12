Heavy snowfall has canceled school in Worcester as a 1-2 punch of a storm makes its way across the state.

Snow started falling heavily at 4 p.m. and the area is expected to get up to 8 inches over two days.

Plows have been active on the roads as the snow is falling fast.

