Heavy snowfall surprises last-minute Super Bowl shoppers

Shoppers making last-minute runs for Super Bowl supplies in Norwood were surprised by Sunday’s fast and heavy snowfall.

The town saw nearly a foot of snow fall in the afternoon, right when people were stocking up for the big game.

“It’s pretty crazy, this kind of like what I was expecting we were going to get last week,” one shopper said.

