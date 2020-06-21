Heavy storms barrel through Mass., flooding streets

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Heavy storms slammed into Metrowest and South Shore communities Sunday afternoon, leading to flooding and hail in some spots.

Route 128 saw serious rainfall, slowing traffic. And some cars in Randolph were stuck entirely in flooded streets.

A sea breeze combining with hot, humid air created the storms, which moved very slowly, adding to the flooding. The storms were largely over by early evening.

