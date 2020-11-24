Heavy traffic delays on Route 128 in Danvers after truck strikes overpass

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic detours are in place on Route 128 in Danvers after an overheight truck struck an overpass on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Troopers responding to the southbound side of the highway near Exit 24 after 1 p.m. found part of the truck that had been sheered off by the Endicott Street overpass, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The truck driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Motorists traveling south are being detoured off the highway at Endicott Street as crews work to clear the wreckage. Heavy traffic delays have been reported.

MassDOT has been called to the scene to inspect the overpass for damage.

#MAtraffic update: All lanes still closed on Rte 128 SB in #Danvers. @MassDOT is on scene inspecting overpass. Driver of truck transported to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Will update as we can. https://t.co/HiTFQ2dJZj pic.twitter.com/p60mU8lZx1 — Dustin Fitch (@DustinGFitch) November 24, 2020

#MAtraffic All traffic on Rte 128 SB in #Danvers, detoured off at Endicott Street (x.24) due to truck striking overpass. @MassDOT on scene inspecting. pic.twitter.com/RNljQgWX3q — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 24, 2020

