Heavy weather topples tree on Manchester-by-the-Sea home

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) -

Heavy rains and winds led to flooding across the state and a tree falling on at least one house Saturday morning.

The wild weather led to floods along Morrissey Boulevard in Boston and on the beaches of Plum Island. And a tree fell on a house in Manchester-by-the-Sea, significantly damaging it.

Chuck Hogan was inside the house and said while the house is boarded up and awaiting repairs, he and his dog were unharmed.

“Nobody got hurt … we’ll clean it up and keep moving forward,” Hogan said.

