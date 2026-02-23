BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - The snow is falling fast and furious in Bridgewater early Monday morning as residents there brace for the potential for more than two feet of snow before the storm moves out later tonight.

7’s Dave Puglisi is monitoring conditions in the community, where the winds were swirling and about 5 inches of snow had already fallen.

Road conditions were treacherous and crews could be seen out clearing Route 24 as the snow came down.

Residents are being urged to stay off the roadways as the storm brings the potential for whiteout conditions and up to three inches of snow an hour in some areas.

