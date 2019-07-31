Heavy wind sends tree limb flying onto 2 cars in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Strong storms rolled through Boston Wednesday sending a tree limb flying onto two cars in Dorchester.

The driver of one of the cars that was damaged on Adams Street said he was sitting behind the wheel when the limb came crashing down onto his trunk.

He told 7’s Eric Kane that he is shaken up but grateful the limb hit the car and not him.

The branch also struck a pick up truck as it drove by, stopping the vehicle in its tracks.

Fortunately, the branch landed on the passenger side and the driver was not injured.

Crews are on scene working to clear debris.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)