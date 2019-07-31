Heavy wind sends tree limbs flying onto cars in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Strong storms rolled through Boston Wednesday sending tree limbs flying onto cars in Dorchester.

The driver of one of the cars that was damaged on Adams Street said he was sitting behind the wheel when the limb came crashing down onto his trunk.

Andrew Okwudi told 7News that he is shaken up but grateful the limb hit the car and not him.

“I just know I am lucky to be alive,” Okwudi said.

The branch also struck a pick up truck as it drove by, stopping the vehicle in its tracks.

Fortunately, the branch landed on the passenger side and that driver was not injured.

With the rain came hail and Jeremy Gomes decided to wait out the storm in his car on the side of Bournside Street.

The storm brought a massive tree crashing down on to his car, shattering the rear window.

“The force was crazy,” Gomes said. “I was just like, what is that?”

Crews are on scene working to clear debris.

Several roads were temporarily closed.

No injuries have been reported.

