A storm sprawling across half of the country is set to roll through the area on Friday, with southern New England likely to get plenty of rain while the north sees heavy snow during the evening.

Forecasts indicate the Route 495 corridor in eastern Massachusetts will see mostly rain while most of central Mass. will get a mix of rain and snow. Further north and west, though, the chances of snow go up, with parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, as well as the Berkshires (and northernmost Worcester County) likely to see at least 3-6 inches, with more snowfall in the higher elevations.

Midday Storm Update.

Mostly rain in southern New England, messy in the higher elevations

A lot of snow in Ski Country and Northern New England pic.twitter.com/kMXBsD2fJP — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) December 15, 2022

As a result, though Saturday, a Winter Weather Advisory is being issued for much of central Mass., while a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Berkshire County, northern New Hampshire and Vermont. Parts of southern New Hampshire will be under a Winter Storm Watch.

The MassDOT also issued its own Travel Advisory, asking drivers to plan ahead if they will be driving late Thursday through Saturday. In a press release, the department stated it had approximately 3,600 pieces of state and vendor equipment at the ready. Both Eversource and National Grid also announced crews are prepared for a wintry mix in the days ahead.

For more information, including projected rain totals, read the 7WEATHER blog.

